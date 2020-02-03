MARFELL,
Maurice Edward (Maurie):
Trooper 37312; NZSAS 1955-1957. Passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen (nee Thurston). Loved father and father-in-law of Marita and Max, Dianne and Barrie, Bill and Rose, Linda and Rick, Wendy and Malcolm, and Edward and Lizzie. Adored grandfather of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We will always remember you with smiles and love.
Messages may be sent to 4a Nicoll Street, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Maurie's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 5 Henry Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 3, 2020