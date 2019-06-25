LUKEY,
Maurice James (James):
29.1.1979 - 20.6.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved son of Brian and Denise Lukey (Carters Beach). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lisa and Jeff Farrar (Christchurch), Anne Johnston (Christchurch), Judith and Tim Johnston (Alexandra). Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages to 11 Ngahue Crescent, Carters Beach, Westport 7825. A graveside service will be held for James at the Orowaiti Cemetery, Thursday June 27, at 3.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Flying Doctors would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on June 25, 2019