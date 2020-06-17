HENRY, Maurice John:
(Formerly of Rangiora) Passed away at Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital, Dunedin, on June 12, 2020, aged 74 years. Father of Kristan, Leon, Nadina, and the late Elizabeth (Died at 2 years); proud Poppa of Mikaela, Drew, Tristan and Kodi; proud Grand-poppa of Claire and Temperance Rose. Loved brother of Sharron. A private cremation for Maurice has been held. Messages to 83 Thomas Street, Waikouaiti, Dunedin 9510.
Dunedin Cremations
(03) 455 0787
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020