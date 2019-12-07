Maurice HEBBERD

Guest Book
  • "Maurice a legend of Okiwibay will be missed in the bay..."
    - Leigh Booker
  • "Maurice a legend of Okiwibay thoughts are with family..."
    - Leigh Booker
  • "Maurice a legend of Okiwi bay Long memories good times ..."
  • "To Pixie and Bill please accept our sympathies on th loss..."
    - Lawrie Feely
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
Death Notice

HEBBERD, Maurice John:
On December 5, 2019, suddenly at Nelson. Loved husband of the late Jennifer, and loved father and father-in-law of Francesca Williams, Sophie and Jeff Marr. Loved granddad of Reilly and Andrea, Stacey and Jayden, Morgan and Berlyn, Clayton, Sean and Lana, Alex, and Lance. Loved great-grandfather of Eden, Ryan, Lucas, Charlotte, Lydia, and Ruby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ron and Shirley, Pixie and Bill Gourley. Aged 77 years. Messages to 27 Redwood Road, RD 1 Richmond, 7081. Maurie's funeral service will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11am, followed by burial at Rai Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019
