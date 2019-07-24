GRAY, Maurice Anthony:
It is with deep sadness we advise the unexpected passing of Maurice on July 21, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at home, aged 65 years. Cherished and loved husband and best friend of Diane, dearly loved father of Laura and Evan, Hayden, and Alanah, much loved granddad of Logan, Mitchell, and the awaited arrival of Baby Lasini, Hadlee and the late Carter. Loved son of the late James and Patricia, dear brother of Denise, Kevin, Winston and Mary, James and the late Charlotte, Margaret, Duncan, Phillip, and William, and a respected uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Maurice Gray, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Maurice will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, July 29 at 2.00pm, interment thereafter at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019