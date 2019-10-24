GILMORE, Maurice Joseph:
Died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on October 23, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Judy (Margaret Judith) and the late Pam. A loved father and father-in-law of Debbie (Deb) and Dave McCormick, Gerard and Marie-Agnes. Cherished grandad of Mark, Clare, Brigitte, Lauren, Marcel, Heloise and their partners, and a beloved great-grandad of his 10 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Eileen and Noel, Patricia and Con, Peter and Judy, Lois and John (all deceased), Patricia and the late Matt, Rosemary (deceased) and Michael, John and Fran, Chris and Ruth, Brian and Lynda, Julian and Elizabeth, and Jo and Gareth.
Now at Peace
Messages may be addressed to the Gilmore family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mjgilmore23/10 A Requiem Mass for Maurie will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Christchurch, on Friday, October 25, at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2019