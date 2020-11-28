Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Maurice Edward (Morry):

On November 27, 2020 peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Phyllis. Much loved dad of Stephen, and Christopher, loved friend of Donna, and Lynne. Aged 87 years.

At Rest

Many thanks to the staff of Edith Cavell for the love and support of Morry and Family. Messages 2 Langstone Lane, Papanui 8052.

"I would rather have one little flower from the garden of a friend.

Than to have the choice of blooms when my stay on earth must end.

I would rather have one pleasant word of kindness said to me,

Than flattery when my heart is still and life has ceased to be.

I would rather have a loving smile from friends I know are true,

Than tears shed around my casket when this world I bid adieu"

In accordance with Morry's wishes a private cremation has been held.







FISHER,Maurice Edward (Morry):On November 27, 2020 peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Phyllis. Much loved dad of Stephen, and Christopher, loved friend of Donna, and Lynne. Aged 87 years.At RestMany thanks to the staff of Edith Cavell for the love and support of Morry and Family. Messages 2 Langstone Lane, Papanui 8052."I would rather have one little flower from the garden of a friend.Than to have the choice of blooms when my stay on earth must end.I would rather have one pleasant word of kindness said to me,Than flattery when my heart is still and life has ceased to be.I would rather have a loving smile from friends I know are true,Than tears shed around my casket when this world I bid adieu"In accordance with Morry's wishes a private cremation has been held. Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers