FISHER,
Maurice Edward (Morry):
On November 27, 2020 peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Phyllis. Much loved dad of Stephen, and Christopher, loved friend of Donna, and Lynne. Aged 87 years.
At Rest
Many thanks to the staff of Edith Cavell for the love and support of Morry and Family. Messages 2 Langstone Lane, Papanui 8052.
"I would rather have one little flower from the garden of a friend.
Than to have the choice of blooms when my stay on earth must end.
I would rather have one pleasant word of kindness said to me,
Than flattery when my heart is still and life has ceased to be.
I would rather have a loving smile from friends I know are true,
Than tears shed around my casket when this world I bid adieu"
In accordance with Morry's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020