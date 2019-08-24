DIXON, Maurice Joseph:
Passed away peacefully in Oncology at Christchurch Hospital on August 18, 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Miriel, and father to Rachel and Christopher. Much loved and cherished brother to John (dec), Leo, Roger, Beth, Linda and David, and uncle to Lisa and Kate. Our thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Oncology for their wonderful compassion and care of Maurice. Messages to the family of the late Maurice Dixon, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private farewell was held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, on Thursday, August 22, and his ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden at a later date.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019