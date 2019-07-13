BEAUMONT,
Maurice Andre (Morrie):
Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Beverley for 65 years. Beloved dad of Stephanie and Neville Sharland, Les and Rowena, Alan and Bronwyn, Delwyn and Graham Campbell, Linda and Noel Bradley. Treasured granddad and great-granddad. We would like to thank the the staff of Merivale Retirement Village for their care of Morrie. Messages for the Beaumont Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Morrie's request, a Private Funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019