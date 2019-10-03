Maurice BAILEY

BAILEY, Maurice Cuthbert:
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Burwood Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen, loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Toniann, Anthony and Susan and the late Michael, loved granddad of Christopher, Julian, Cameron and Jayden, and great-granddad of Kaide and Ivie. Former husband of Christine. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward BG at Burwood Hospital and Ilam Lifecare for their loving care of Maurice. In accordance with Maurice's wishes, a private service for the immediate family has been held.

Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2019
