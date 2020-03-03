Maurice ASKEW

  • "It was an absolute delight to know you Maurice and thank..."
    - Don Hatcher
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
ASKEW, Maurice Vivian:
06.08.1921 - 29.02.2020
R.A.F. 207 Squadron. Flight Engineer Sgt. Ex P.O.W. WW2. Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of Doris of 75 years, loved father and father-in-law of Susan, Chris and Fiona. Treasured Granddad of Emma and Elliott, and Cara.
'His wit and humour will be sadly missed'
Messages to the Askew family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, March 10, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Mar. 3, 2020
