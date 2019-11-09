Maureen WILSON (1933 - 2019)
Death Notice

WILSON, Maureen Evelyn
(nee Robson):
7.7.1933 – 8.11.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Adored mum and mother-in-law of Tracey and Joe, Keri and Alan, and Andrea and John and a treasured nana of Katelyn, Matt, Jacob and Lorrin, Lucy, Alice, and Riley. Dearly loved daughter of the late Annie and Albert Robson, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Noel and Dot, the late Bill and Barbara, Yvonne and Doug, Keith and Diane, and the late Carolyn and Bob. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Wards 27 and 28 at Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Wilson family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, November 12, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019
