WHITE, Maureen Lyane:
On November 30, 2019, peacefully at Addington Gardens, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debra and John, Donna, Maureen and Garry, Marie, Pete, and Jason, much loved nana of her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Addington Gardens for the love and care given to Maureen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen White, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Graveside Service for Maureen will be held at Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road, Bromley, Christchurch on Wednesday, December 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019