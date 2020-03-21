WARBURTON,
Maureen Violet (Benny):
22.2.1926 - 17.3.2020
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, Benny left us to join Harry on the 70th anniversary of their first date on St Patrick's Day 1950. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Harry. Much loved Mama and mother-in-law of Susie and Allan Hanton. Proud and loving Nana of Jamie. Benny was a passionate teacher, with a love of music and literature which she shared with her pupils.
A restless soul, now at peace.
Donations may be sent to World Vision New Zealand, PO Box 13-552, Christchurch 8141. A private funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020