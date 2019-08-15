Maureen SPARKS

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
SPARKS, Maureen:
On August 13, 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Adele, Jacqui, and Meghann, and a loved grandma of Evelyn, and Lloyd; Lachlan, and Henry; and Samantha, and Matthew.
'Been for her last walk!'
Special thanks to the staff at Hoon Hay Rest Home and Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen Sparks, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 19, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2019
