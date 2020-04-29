SHAW, Maureen Muriel:
On Saturday, April 25, 2020, passed away peacefully at Parklane Rest Home; in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry Shaw. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brenda and Dave Costello and Wayne and Sue. Loved Grannie of Craig, Hayden and Rhys; and Jade, Great-Grannie of Jordy, Romy, Vinnie and Will.
"Forever in our hearts,
never forgotten."
The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Parklane for their care and support. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Shaw family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020