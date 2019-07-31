RUSSELL, Maureen June
(formerly Kay) (née Fisk):
(late of Darfield). On July 29, 2019, aged 85 years, deeply loved wife of Graham, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Kathryn Kay, Mandy and Graham Beaumont (Napier), and Sue and Chris Ash (Westport). Treasured sister of Russell Fisk and Lee. Will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren, step-children and extended family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen Russell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Maureen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 2, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 31, 2019