ROBINSON,
Maureen (nee Docherty):
On February 4, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, at Middlepark Rest Home, in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of James for 60 wonderful years. Very much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Veronica, Karen and Trevor Brown, and Lisa and David Hadfield. Beloved grandmother of Liam, Casey, Cody, Chontelle, Katie, and Grace, and great- Grandmother of Hunter, Thomas, and Lexie. A loved and respected sister of Vera, Florence, Patricia, Rena (dec), William (dec), and Annie (dec), and a loved sister-in-law and aunt. Messages to the Robinson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass for Maureen will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 31 Gerald Street, Lincoln, on Friday, February 7 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Springston Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020