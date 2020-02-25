ROBERTS,
Maureen Lawrene:
On February 20, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Dick for 52 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and John Burton, Michelle and Ben Kay, loving nana of Georgina; and Connor, loved sister and sister-in-law of Kevin and Joyce Coutts, Michael and Pat Coutts, Peter and Margaret Coutts, and the late David Coutts, Elizabeth Welford, Elaine Todd, and Ronald Coutts, and loved by all her nieces and nephews and Kim Hewitt. Special thanks to the Darnley Club for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen Roberts, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, February 26, at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2020