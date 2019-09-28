PHILPOTT,
Maureen Victoria:
On September 24, 2019, suddenly, aged 82 years. Loved and adored wife of the late Ron for 57 years, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine (Wellington), Allan and Corrina, Wayne and Heather, Michael and Brooke, Graeme and Heather, and Ronald; much loved by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loved sister of Tommy, Eileen, and the late Jeanette. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen Philpott c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Maureen's request, a Private Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019