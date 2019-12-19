Maureen OGIER

Service Information
Requiem Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Christ The King Catholic Church
92 Greers Road
Burnside
Death Notice

OGIER, Maureen Ann:
On December 17, 2019, peacefully at home with her family. Dearly beloved wife of Eric. Much loved mother of Janine and Dianne and mother-in-law of Alan and Matthew. Cherished Nana of Erin and Jamie. Many thanks to the Nurse Maude team for their care. Messages to Just Funerals, 3/243 Blenheim Road, Christchurch. The Requiem Mass for Maureen will be held at Christ The King Catholic Church, 92 Greers Road, Burnside, on Friday, December 20, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
