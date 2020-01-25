MASTERS, Maureen Mary:
On January 15, 2020, Maureen died peacefully in the compassionate care of Edith Cavell, Sumner. Dearly loved wife of Lang, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lynley and the late Brian McLeavey, Brian and Sylvia Somerville, treasured and precious aunt of Louise and Kelly, Simone and Eugene, Elisa and Paul, Victoria and Steve, Sarah-Kate and Steve, Raewyn and Jonathon, Joanne and Brent, Fiona and Ged, and loved grand-aunty of her great- nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen Masters, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Maureen's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020