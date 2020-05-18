LENNON, Maureen Valda
(nee Callaghan):
Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family in Westport, on Friday, May 15, 2020, on her 86th birthday. Dearly loved wife of Ted for 69 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law to Murray and Chris Lennon, and Lorraine and Jeff Richards, precious and adored Grandmother to Quentin and Trudi, and Rebecca and Tony, proud Great-Grandmother (Armah) to Edee, Stella, Hemione, Jethro, Summa and Jack, and a beloved aunt and friend to so many. A private family service will be held to celebrate Maureen's life. Messages to be sent to 28 Golf Links Road, Carters Beach, Westport. In these extraordinary times where we are unable to all be together, a delayed video link to the funeral service will be available. Please email [email protected] for more information.
Forever in our hearts.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2020