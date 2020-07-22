KEOGH, Maureen June
Yvonne (June):
Of Mosgiel. Suddenly, at her home, on July 20, 2020; in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Kathleen (Christchurch), Suzanne (Mosgiel) and Bill and Anna (Wellington/Kharkiv, Ukraine), loved daughter of the late Bill and Helen Timmins, loved sister of Tui, George (dec), Ngaire, Carol, and Chris.
'Forever in our hearts'
A service for June will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel at 2.00pm on Thursday, July 23, followed by private cremation. Messages to 56 Ayr Street, Mosgiel, 9024.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020