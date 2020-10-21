KEARNEY, Maureen Janice:
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, peacefully at Ultimate Care Rose Court, surrounded by her loving family; aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Jacqueline, Pauline, David and Ally, Peter and Bernadette, and Jane and Bryan, loved grandma of Johnny; Wiremu; Ella, Preston; Max and Eden, loving sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend of many. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Maureen by the staff at Rose Court. Messages to the Kearney family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020