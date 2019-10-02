JAYES, Maureen:
On September 29, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Sidney, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacqui and Ron, Caroline and Kelvin, Nigel and Melinda, and a loved Nana of all her grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Maureen Jayes,c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Maureen's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, October 7, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019