CROSS, Maureen Ada:
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Archer Village Rest Home, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian and formerly of the late Neil Pearson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Sue, Roger, Alan and Rebecca, and Grant. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to the Cross Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/macross1507 or at the service. The Funeral Service for Maureen will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, July 20, at 11.00am. Interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press from July 17 to July 18, 2020