Maureen BOWDEN

Guest Book
  • " Our thoughts are with you, In memory of a lovely Lady,..."
    - Di and Oz Adams
  • "Thinking of my Bowden cousins at this sad time. I will..."
    - Janine Ahie
  • "To Barney & Bowden Family. Our deepest sympathy at this sad..."
    - Annette & Graham Goodall
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors AvonPark Chapel
2 Kerrs Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033811089
Death Notice

BOWDEN, Maureen Patricia
(nee Mulcay):
On September 20, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late Gordon, adored mother and mother-in-law of Leonie, Michele and Chris, Suzanne and Frazer, John and Joy, Andrew, and Matthew. A special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved by her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Nazareth House for their wonderful care of Maureen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen Bowden, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nazareth House would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Maureen will be held at Parklands Bowling Club, 30 Chadbury Street, Parklands, on October 13, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.