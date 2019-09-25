BOWDEN, Maureen Patricia
(nee Mulcay):
On September 20, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late Gordon, adored mother and mother-in-law of Leonie, Michele and Chris, Suzanne and Frazer, John and Joy, Andrew, and Matthew. A special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved by her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Nazareth House for their wonderful care of Maureen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maureen Bowden, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nazareth House would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Maureen will be held at Parklands Bowling Club, 30 Chadbury Street, Parklands, on October 13, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019