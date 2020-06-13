BAMBER, Maureen:
On June 8, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Cathy and Bob, Lyn, and Jenni and David, and loved aunt of Michael. Beloved nana of Matthew, Erin, and Travis; Ayden, Rachelle, and Jeremy; Amelia, Eilish, and Ronan. Loved great-grandma of Noah, Flynn, and Ivy. Loved sister of Pat, and sister-in-law to Peter and his family in the U.K. Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Admatha for all their loving care and support. Messages to the Bamber family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020