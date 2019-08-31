MINNOCK, Maura Helen:
Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, aged 34 years, in her hometown Co.Galway, Ireland at UG Hospital, following a short and bravely fought battle with cancer. Dearly loved partner to Ayliss Ripley, cherished daughter to Helen (nee Quinn), devoted sister to Michelle and Lorraine and sister-in-law to Denis and Garret, inspirational Aunty to Sarah, Daniel and Luke, loved cousin, niece, and a loyal and much loved friend to many in Ireland and NZ. Memorial to be held Saturday August 31st, 4pm at Kowhai Cafe, 92 Stourbridge Street, Oderings Barrington, Christchurch, followed by an Emerald Isle style celebration of Maura's life at 193 Barrington Street. Messages c/- [email protected]
"Her beautiful smile,
her joy and her compassion for people, will live on in our hearts forever".
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019