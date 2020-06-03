BANKS,
Maud Maidie Marion:
Born April 27, 1937. Died March 31, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan (Porky) Banks, loved mother of Linda and Bruce Horton, Gillian and Viv Bruning, and Maureen and Bryan Davey. A cherished mother, nana, great-nana and sister. Her ashes will be interred at Seddon Cemetery, on Saturday, June 6, at 10.30am. In the event of rain the alternative venue will be The Cosy Corner, Main Road, Seddon. You are welcome to attend and support Maidie's family in her farewell.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2020