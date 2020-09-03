Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew WILKINSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. our Chapel 65 Vickerys Road Wigram View Map Death Notice



WILKINSON,Matthew Graham:On September 1, 2020, in his 80th year, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved and cherished husband of the late Barbara, father of Joyce, and Russell (Australia) and Donna (Canada), Poppa of Owen (Australia), Quentin, and Alex (Canada). Brother-in-law of Margaret (Fairlie), Eric (Australia), the late Graeme (Timaru) and Jenny (Christchurch). A very special thanks to Dr Sean McPherson and all team at BMTU at Christchurch Hospital and Dr Stoop, you were just amazing with your care of Matt, we as a family will always be grateful for all that you have done for him. A celebration of Matthew's life will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Saturday, September 5, at 2.00pm. The Ministry of Health restriction of 100 people in attendance will apply. Published in The Press on Sept. 3, 2020

