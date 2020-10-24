NICHOLS,
Matthew James (Matt):
On October 20, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 19 years. Loved and treasured son of David and Kerrie, adored brother of Sam, Jess, and Libby, much loved grandson of Joy, also the late Snow, Roy and Dorothy. A special thank you to the wonderful ICU team at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Matthew Nichols, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Matt's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 29, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020