MURNEY,
Matthew Joseph (Matt):
Peacefully at home on Monday, January 27, 2020, aged 46. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Alison, much loved dad of Bronte, Hamish, and Liam. Loved son of Leo and Ngaire, loved brother of Sean and his partner Charlotte. Loved son-in-law of Burt and Mary Schaafsma (Sydney). A Funeral Service for Matt will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, 1 Timaru Road, Waimate, on Saturday, February 1, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 785 Craigmore Valley Road, RD2, Timaru 7972.
Published in The Press on Jan. 30, 2020