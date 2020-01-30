Matthew MURNEY

  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. From the Sloan..."
  • "Very sad news to hear of Matt's Passing. Matt was a genuine..."
  • "Leo, Ngaire, Alison & families, our hearts go out to you..."
    - Lyn & Richard Herbert
  • "My heartfelt sympathy to you all. Matt was one of my most..."
    - Vanessa Mulvihill
  • "Leo Ngaire Alison the kids and the rest of the whanau our..."
    - Felicity&Bevin Forbes
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Basilica
1 Timaru Road
Waimate
MURNEY,
Matthew Joseph (Matt):
Peacefully at home on Monday, January 27, 2020, aged 46. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Alison, much loved dad of Bronte, Hamish, and Liam. Loved son of Leo and Ngaire, loved brother of Sean and his partner Charlotte. Loved son-in-law of Burt and Mary Schaafsma (Sydney). A Funeral Service for Matt will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, 1 Timaru Road, Waimate, on Saturday, February 1, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 785 Craigmore Valley Road, RD2, Timaru 7972.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Jan. 30, 2020
