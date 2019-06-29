MOYNIHAN, Matthew Kevin:
3.10.1938 - 23.5.2019
Zita, Dominic, Joseph, Bridget, Erin, Lara, Steph and families wish to thank all who attended Matt's farewell mass and for the kindness and love shown to us during this sad time. The cards, phone calls, visits, baking and cooking were a great help and hugely appreciated. Thanks also Rev. Dr Peter Norris, Rev. Fr Peter Costello, nurses and carers, and Kris Holland for their help and care. Thank you.
Rest in peace Matt, we miss you so much. xxoo
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019