CLARK, Matthew James
(aka Lovett):
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer, aged 47 years. Loved partner of Claire Alice Erickson. Dearly loved son of Elizabeth and John Barwell (Methven). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gabrielle and Simon Horne; and Jordan Clark. Loved and special uncle. Special friend of Rex. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. According to Matthew's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020