Matthew Timothy (Matt):

28.5.1991, aged 29 years. Died of a pulmonary embolism early Monday morning October 26, 2020 (Labour Day). Vibrant and beloved son of Nicola and David, best mate to brothers Sam (his twin) and Josh, amazing life partner to Denise, generous life-affirming friend and ready tech support. Beloved grandson to Ray and Wendy Bruning, Allan Bean and the late Norma Bean. Joyous nephew/cousin to both families.

His big bear (beer) hugs, his unique flavour and zest for life, his love for others, his tech skills, his ability to fix anything, his know-it-all-ism, his 101 uses for duct tape and his ability to bring joy and laughter will remain with us.

Messages to the family of the late Matthew Bean, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Funeral at Linwood Crematorium, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, November 2, at 1.00pm. Nicola and Denise invite you to wear purple (his favorite colour). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mental Health Foundation either online or at the service. Go to









Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020

