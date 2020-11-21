IMMERS,
Mathias Joseph Gerardus
(Michael):
On November 17, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Moreen, much loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Don Stokes (America), Leeanne and Phil Scheapveld, and Mia Immers. Messages for the Immers family maybe addressed C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Michael will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 25 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020