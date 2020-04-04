WHITE, Mary Elizabeth
(nee Colee):
On March 26th, 2020 at Ngaio Marsh Resthome. In her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Neil. Sister and sister-in-law of Austin and Nola (Darfield), and the late Norman and Lillian (Murchison). Loved Aunt of Norma and Kerry, Robert and late Pam and Rosemary: John and Mary-Jane, Lynda and Simon, Wendy and Bevan and the late Jennifer. A great Aunty to her nieces and nephews.
Will be sadly missed.
A private funeral has taken place at Mary's request. Message can be made to the White Family c/o 19 London street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020