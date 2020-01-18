WALKER,
Mary (nee Sutherland):
Peacefully on January 10, 2020 at George Manning Lifecare, Christchurch, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Russell, loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Kathleen (both deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Barbara, Gary (deceased) and Miki, and Doug, and a much-loved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty and friend.
Rest in peace, Mary,
we will remember you always,
with love.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to PO Box 233, Paihia 0247, Northland.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020