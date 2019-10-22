WAIGTH, Mary Loyola:
Sadly passed away peacefully at Nazareth House on Friday, October 18, 2019, in her 81st year. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Ursula. Loved sister of Charles, Imelda (deceased), Geofrey (deceased), Paul (deceased), and Brian. The family wishes to thank the staff at Nazareth House for all their loving care of Mary.
She will always be remembered as a lovely lady
Messages to the Waigth family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 11.30am, followed by interment in the Memorial Park cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 22, 2019