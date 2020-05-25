STEEMAN, Mary:
Died peacefully at Burwood Hospital on May 23, 2020, aged 86 years. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Marta, Dianne and Peter, and Richard. Dearly loved Nana of Claire, Paul, Jason, Holly, and Rose. Loved great-Nana of Tamati, Mason, Marley-Rose, Georgia and Boyd.
Thank you for being such a wonderful mother and grandmother.
We will miss you dearly,
Rest in Peace, dear Mum.
A Funeral Service is being held for Mary on Thursday, May 28 at 10.00am at Academy Funeral Services, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch. Messages to Academy Funeral Services, PO Box 11101, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press from May 25 to May 27, 2020