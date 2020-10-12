SIMPSON, Mary Jean (Jean)
(nee McPhail):
On October 11, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Murray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Peter and Jan, Kathryn and Phil, and Jenny, loving grandma of Kate, Chris, Andrew; Emma and Matthew, Laura and Bonar, Libby and Jake; Adrian and Fabienne, Alexandra and Mark, and proud great-grandma of Fergus, and Amelia. Special thanks to the staff of Albarosa Rest Home, and at Christchurch Hospital for their superb care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jean Simpson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service for Jean will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 15 at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2020