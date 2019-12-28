ROWE, Mary Agnes:
Passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and friend to many. Loved and treasured by Sharon, Warren and Charlotte Read. A special thank you to the staff at Anthony Wilding for their wonderful care over the last 4 years. Messages for the Rowe family may be addressed c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020