ROBERTS, Mary Veronica:
On August 16, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice aged 69 years. Loved daughter of the late George and Dorothy Roberts. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Judith and Leong See (Perth), the late Gerard, and Tony and Viv. Loving Aunt of Christopher, Anthony, Sam, Angus, and Katie. Special thanks to Nurse Maude Hospice and the staff at the Cancer Care Centre for their care of Mary. Messages may be addressed to the Roberts family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to current restrictions, a private service for Mary will be held.
Published in The Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020