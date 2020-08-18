Mary ROBERTS

Guest Book
  • "You will be greatly missed! A beautiful woman who was..."
    - Belinda Charteris
  • "I enjoyed many wonderful conversations with Mary while..."
    - Melissa Kirk
  • "R.I.P. Mary - we had lovely walks and lots of laughs. You..."
  • "So Sorry to hear of Mary's passing, I remember our times..."
    - Jill Henning
  • "A gracious lady. So sad. I remember fondly the times we..."
    - Mary Roberts
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

ROBERTS, Mary Veronica:
On August 16, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice aged 69 years. Loved daughter of the late George and Dorothy Roberts. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Judith and Leong See (Perth), the late Gerard, and Tony and Viv. Loving Aunt of Christopher, Anthony, Sam, Angus, and Katie. Special thanks to Nurse Maude Hospice and the staff at the Cancer Care Centre for their care of Mary. Messages may be addressed to the Roberts family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to current restrictions, a private service for Mary will be held.

