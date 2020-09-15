REYNOLDS, Mary Margaret:
Peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tom and Anne-Marie, Joe, Patsy, Alan, and Joan Reynolds, Eileen and Rod Bennett, and Lenny Reynolds. A much loved Nana of Brian, Sacha, Daniel, and Chloe; Michael, Donna, Melanie, and Hayley; Mary-Anne, Natalie, and Luke; Hollie, Katrina, and Chantal; Billy and Jack, and a much loved great-nana of all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the family of Mary Reynolds, c/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Mary in recent years. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, attendance numbers will be limited to 100 people. A Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated at St Annes Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Woolston, on Thursday, September 17, at 1.30pm followed by burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery, corner of Cypress Street and Ruru Road.
Published in The Press on Sept. 15, 2020