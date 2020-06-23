REVIS, Mary:
On June 20, 2020, peacefully passed at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved partner of Russell, adored mother and mother-in-law of Trudy and Peter, Mark, and Isla the dog. Treasured 'Nana Mary' of Molly, Poppy; and Lily. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Revis, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury, in memory of Mary, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 26, at 6.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Mary's granddaughters Molly, Poppy and Lily have requested that people wear pretty colours to her celebration of life.
Published in The Press on June 23, 2020