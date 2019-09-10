POHATU, Mary Ann:

Passed away on September 10, 2018. It has been a year since we lost you, and yet a day doesn't go by that you aren't remembered for all the things you did as our mum, nanny, and loved partner to Gary. How you loved and cared for all your whanau and the special love you had for your pets, especially Troy. You showed us how to be a great parent, grandparent, partner and sibling. You loved us all as we love you. To honour your memory mum, we will try every day to uphold those same qualities. Rest in peace and know we will take care of each others like you took care of us.

Love you forever –

Aroha ia koe ake ake.

Arohanui - Pohatu, Flynn, Underwood and Heu whanau.



