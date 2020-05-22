NEPIA, Mary:
On May 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and May, much loved nana of Asia and Samantha. A loved and loving companion of Wayne, and a dear friend of Marion. Special thanks to the staff of Parklands Hospital for their compassionate care of Mary. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Nepia, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held, with a Memorial to be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 22, 2020