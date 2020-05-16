NEAL, Mary Maureen
(formerly Smith):
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the loving care of Parklane Retirement Village. A much loved mother, mother-in-law and Brandy Grandma to Michael and Glenys, Margaret, and Callum and Sammi. Aged 80 years.
Thank you all for your kindness to me over the years. Your visits made a difference and I loved them. By the time you read this I will be gone. Knowing you cared made a big difference and made me happy. God bless you all for your kindness, I really treasured my friends. Don't mourn for me, I've wanted this for some time. Don't be sad. Thank you all and lots of love – Mary
In accordance with Mary's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Messages to PO Box 5107, Papanui, Christchurch 8053.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020